Calvin Ness Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Calvin Ness: A Tribute to a Life Well Lived

Remembering Calvin Ness: A Life Well-Lived

Calvin Ness was an exceptional human being who lived a life that was well-lived. He was a kind, gentle, and loving person who touched the lives of everyone he met. Calvin was a man of great integrity and character, and he strove to make a positive impact on the world around him.

Early Life and Career

Calvin was born on November 11, 1952, in a small town in Minnesota. His parents, George and Margaret Ness, were hard-working farmers who instilled in Calvin the value of hard work and perseverance. Calvin was an excellent student and excelled in all his academic pursuits. He graduated from high school with honors and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, Calvin started his career in banking, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a dedicated and loyal employee who was loved and respected by his colleagues and clients alike. Calvin was an expert in his field and was known for his attention to detail and his ability to find creative solutions to complex problems.

Family Life and Interests

Calvin was also a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, in 1975, and they had two children, Emily and David. Calvin was a loving and supportive husband who cherished his wife and was always there for her. He was also a devoted father who was actively involved in his children’s lives and was always there to offer guidance and support.

Calvin was a man of many talents and interests. He was an avid sportsman who loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. He was also a talented musician who played the guitar and sang in a local band. Calvin had a love for life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Battling Cancer and Legacy

In 2015, Calvin was diagnosed with cancer, and he fought a long and courageous battle against the disease. Despite the challenges he faced, he never lost his faith or his positive outlook on life. He continued to live each day to the fullest and remained an inspiration to all who knew him.

Calvin passed away on October 13, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His passing was a great loss to all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Calvin Ness was a remarkable man who lived a life that was well-lived. He was a kind and loving person who touched the lives of everyone he met. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved, and his memory will continue to inspire others to live their lives with integrity, kindness, and love. Rest in peace, Calvin Ness.

