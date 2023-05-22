Calvin Varnum – focus keyword : Person of interest named in shooting death of Calvin Varnum outside a Hardee’s restaurant

Person of interest named in shooting death of Calvin Varnum outside Hardee’s restaurant

A man has been named as a person of interest in the shooting death of another man outside a Hardee’s restaurant in Commerce, Georgia on Sunday morning. The suspect, 23-year-old Xavier Clark, is being sought for questioning by detectives. He was last seen driving a Blue Dodge Journey with GA tag CKP9568. The victim, Calvin Varnum, died in hospital after being shot multiple times. Varnum was known to the community as a man with special needs who would often wave and smile at drivers passing by the Hardee’s where he would get breakfast in the morning. Those who knew him have described him as a kind and gentle person who never hurt anyone. Strangers gathered at the Hardee’s parking lot on Sunday evening to build a memorial in honor of Varnum and to wave in commemoration of the joy he brought to the community. A reward of over $10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspected killer, and a fund has been set up to help Varnum’s family with funeral expenses. The Commerce Police Department has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

News Source : Courtney Francisco

