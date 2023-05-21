Calvin Varnum shooting : 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, suspect wanted

“72-Year-Old Calvin Varnum Shot and Killed in Commerce: Suspect at Large”

A 72-year-old man was fatally shot in Commerce on Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Commerce Police Department. According to reports, Calvin Varnum was shot outside of a Hardees on Homer Road around 7:30 a.m. A good Samaritan at the scene attempted to resuscitate him before he was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. The shooting suspect, an African-American male wearing a ball cap, was caught on surveillance footage and identified by witnesses. He was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Journey north on Homer Road. The Commerce Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Adam King at (706)335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

