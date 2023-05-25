Fen Ditton Primary School bomb threat suspect : Cambridge boy’s bomb threat call causes mass evacuation at school

A bomb threat made by a 13-year-old boy caused pupils and staff to evacuate Fen Ditton Primary School near Cambridge. Police were called to the scene and later confirmed that the situation was no longer considered a live threat. The boy has been identified and questioned, and an investigation for communicating false information continues. The school thanked parents for their patience and praised the efforts of everyone involved for reacting quickly. Pupils remained at Marleigh Primary Academy until 2pm before returning to Fen Ditton Primary School.

News Source : Ben Ashton

