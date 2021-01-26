Camden’s PC John Fabrizi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Fabrizi has Died .

Camden’s PC John Fabrizi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

It is with a great sadness that we announce the death of a much loved officer, Camden's PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday.

Our thoughts go to John's family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime. pic.twitter.com/KfdThRU2GX

— Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 26, 2021