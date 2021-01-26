Camden’s PC John Fabrizi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Fabrizi has Died .
Camden’s PC John Fabrizi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
.
It is with a great sadness that we announce the death of a much loved officer, Camden's PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday.
Our thoughts go to John's family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime. pic.twitter.com/KfdThRU2GX
— Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 26, 2021
Camden Police @MPSCamden It is with a great sadness that we announce the death of a much loved officer, Camden’s PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday. Our thoughts go to John’s family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.