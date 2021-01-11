Camerino Santiago Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Camerino Santiago has Died .

Camerino Santiago Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Camerino Santiago has Died .

Det. Camerino Santiago has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

EL PASO POLICE DEPT @EPPOLICE It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of one of our own. Det. Camerino Santiago, badge #1896, passed away early this morning. He was a 23 year veteran of the EPPD assigned to the Internal Affairs. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loving family. Rest in Peace, Cami.

