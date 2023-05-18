Cameron Smith net worth.: How Much is Cameron Smith Worth?

What Is Cameron Smith’s Net Worth?

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has achieved a lot in his career, despite being only around 30 years old. He has won major championships, multiple PGA Tour events, played in the Presidents Cup, and reached the world number two ranking. But how much is he worth?

Estimates and Reports

While a specific number is difficult to pinpoint, reports suggest that Cameron Smith’s net worth could be as high as $50 million.

According to Forbes, Smith was ranked 17th on the 2023 list of the highest-paid athletes. He made $73 million in 2023, with $67 million coming from salary and on-course winnings, and $6 million from off-field sponsorships. Among golfers, he ranked fifth in earnings, behind Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods.

LIV Golf Signing

In 2022, Smith signed with LIV Golf, and his signing-on fee was rumored to be around $100 million. This was around the time he became The Open Champion. Across his four LIV events in 2022, Smith won more than $7 million in prize money, including a win at LIV Golf Chicago.

PGA Tour Success

Smith has seen a lot of success on the PGA Tour, chief among which was his Open Championship victory in 2022. With a one-stroke win over Cameron Young, he won $2,500,000. In the same year, he also won The Players Championship, taking home $3,600,000.

Smith also has four other PGA Tour wins to his name. His first came at the 2017 Zurich Classic, playing alongside Jonas Blixt, and he won the same event in 2021 alongside Marc Leishman. Smith won $1,022,400 and $1,069,300 for each win, respectively. He also won the 2020 Sony Open and 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions with cheques of $1,188,000 and $1,476,000, respectively.

Sponsorships

Given how popular and successful Smith is, he has several sponsors that work with him. He uses Titleist golf clubs throughout his setup, as well as a Titleist ball. He also wears FootJoy golf shoes. Smith also uses Original Penguin apparel and has partnerships with Citi, Easypost, and Bakertilly.

Conclusion

Cameron Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, and he is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. With his success on the PGA Tour and his signing with LIV Golf, he is poised to continue earning significant sums of money for years to come.

