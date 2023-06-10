Camilla Ah Kin, Celebrated Activist and Performer, Dies at 58. The talented star of “Here Comes the Habibs,” Camilla Ah Kin, has passed away.

Renowned Activist and Performer Camilla Ah Kin Passes Away at 58

Camilla Ah Kin, best known for her role in the television series “Here Comes the Habibs”, has passed away at the age of 58 after a prolonged illness. The Australian actress was not only a talented performer but also a dedicated activist, using her platform to advocate for social justice and equality.

Details about the cause of her death have not been disclosed at this time. #CamillaAhKin

Camilla Ah Kin death Australian actress Camilla Ah Kin Activism and performance of Camilla Ah Kin Remembering Camilla Ah Kin Legacy of Camilla Ah Kin