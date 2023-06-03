“Camille Etienne affair”: Camille Etienne: The Woman Accused of Having an Affair with Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman’s Husband.

Alleged Affair of Benjamin Millepied with Camille Etienne: What We Know So Far

There have been rumors circulating about the alleged affair of Benjamin Millepied, the husband of Natalie Portman, with a significantly younger woman named Camille Etienne. The rumors have been causing a stir in the entertainment industry, and fans of the couple have been left wondering about the truth behind the allegations.

According to reports, Millepied is said to have engaged in an affair with Etienne, who is reported to be two decades younger than him. Despite the rumors, sources close to Portman and Millepied have stated that the couple has not separated and that Millepied is making efforts to seek forgiveness from Portman. It is emphasized that he still loves her and their family.

Millepied and Portman first met in 2009 while working on the movie “Black Swan,” for which he provided choreography. They got engaged in December 2010 and married in August 2012. They have two children together, a son named Aleph, born in June 2011, and a daughter named Amalia, born in February 2017.

Although the couple reportedly separated in 2022, they appeared to reconcile by their 10-year anniversary in August. However, French magazine Voici claimed that Portman discovered or rediscovered her husband’s alleged affair in early March 2023.

The magazine published photos of Millepied and Etienne separately entering his office in Paris and leaving two hours later, only 10 minutes apart. This has fueled speculation about the affair and has left fans of the couple wondering about the future of their relationship.

So, who is Camille Etienne? Etienne is an advocate for climate change and social justice. She has appeared on various TV programs to promote her beliefs. She is also an author, having written a book titled “For an Ecological Uprising: Overcoming Our Collective Powerlessness.” Etienne has made short films focused on the environment and has been recognized for her achievements in environmental advocacy. French Vanity Fair named her one of the “50 French women who made 2020.” She resides in the Savoy region of France.

It is important to note that these allegations are still rumors and have not been confirmed by either Millepied or Etienne. The couple has not made any public statements about the alleged affair, and it is unclear if they plan to address the rumors in the near future.

While infidelity is a common issue in relationships, it is never easy to deal with, especially when it involves public figures. The allegations of an affair between Millepied and Etienne have left fans of the couple feeling disappointed and concerned about the future of their relationship. However, it is important to remember that relationships are complex, and it is not always easy to understand what goes on behind closed doors.

Whatever the truth behind the rumors may be, it is evident that Portman and Millepied have a strong bond and a deep love for each other and their family. It is hoped that they can work through any issues they may be facing and come out stronger on the other side.

