“campaign canvasser shooting Germantown” today : Campaign canvasser killed in Germantown shooting

1) #GermantownShooting

2) #CampaignCanvasserKilled

3) #GunViolenceAwareness

4) #StopTheViolence

5) #JusticeForVictim

A 46-year-old canvasser for One PA, a progressive political organisation, was fatally shot in the left armpit by a fellow 22-year-old canvasser on Monday last week in Germantown, Philadelphia. Eddie Brokenbough died after being transferred to Albert Einstein Medical Center. Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and the 22-year-old canvasser will not be charged in the shooting as it has been ruled self-defence. The shooting happened just a week before the city’s mayoral and city council elections in which OnePA endorsed a number of candidates. The group also endorsed at-large candidates Rue Landau, Amanda McIllmurray, Erika Almirón and incumbent Isaiah Thomas.

One PA is temporarily suspending its canvassing in the wake of the shooting and has reiterated its policy of guns never being allowed in its canvases. Sage Cruz, co-executive director of One PA, said in an emailed statement: “Right now we are taking care of our team as we process our grief, and respect the wishes of the victim’s family. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone who has been touched by this tragedy.” The Philadelphia House Delegation also expressed its condolences to the family of the victim, and called for an end to gun violence in the city.

News Source : by Tom Beck

