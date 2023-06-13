Campbell Avenue shooting leaves one man dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police in Tucson, Arizona, were called to the scene of a shooting on Campbell Avenue. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Campbell Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot and had succumbed to his injuries. At this time, there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
