“Campfire building tips for Project Zomboid”: Creating and Illuminating a Campfire in Project Zomboid

How to Make and Light a Campfire in Project Zomboid

In Project Zomboid, a campfire serves as a fundamental item for survival. It provides warmth, light, and a means to cook food, offering a sense of comfort and security. Therefore, it’s essential to know how to craft and light it.

A Versatile Heat Source

A campfire in Project Zomboid serves as a versatile heat source, as you can make it whenever and wherever you want.

You can use the campfire to reduce wet moodle, cook food, get visibility, and even get rid of corpses.

Now, let’s learn how to start a fire!

Gather Materials

To make the campfire, you need the campfire kit (or campfire materials). And fortunately, a campfire kit is a combination of materials you can easily find during your foraging.

In particular, you can press “B”, then click on the Survival tab and type campfire. You need these things to make a campfire kit:

Either 3 planks or 2 logs.

One of the following items: twig, sheet, ripped sheet, book, dirty rag, magazine, or newspaper.

The fastest way to obtain planks is to dismantle pieces of furniture, or you can collect them from warehouses and storage houses.

You can get logs as rewards after chopping trees. Otherwise, as does a twig or sheet, you can get a single log each time you forage.

Books, magazines, and newspapers are found mainly on bookshelves in most houses, mailboxes, or post offices. While you can get sheets from curtains and ripped sheets from ripping clothes.

Make a Campfire

Once you collect enough materials, right-click on either one and select “Make Campfire Kit”. After that, you’ll get “Campfire Materials” in your inventory.

Next, find a place to put the campfire (even inside or outside), then right-click on the ground and select “Build a Fire”, then you can choose any tile to place the campfire.

To move the campfire and set it up in another place, right-click on it and select “Take Campfire Materials”.

Light a Campfire

To make fire, make sure you have these items in your pocket or nearby floor:

Either a lighter or matches.

Any burnable items.

A lighter and matches are used to ignite the fire. Both can be found on counters, in crates, or inside vehicles. While typical burnable items served as fuel are books, magazines, ripped sheets, wooden planks, and newspapers.

Having these items in your inventory is unnecessary, but they must be near the campfire you intend to light. Otherwise, the “Light Fire” option won’t be visible.

Next, right-click on the campfire and select “Light Fire”. This action requires 1 unit of burnable item and 0,03 unit of lighter. A unit of burnable material also adds fuel to the campfire.

Later, you can right-click on the campfire and select “Add Fuel” to extend the fire. Each item has a distinctive fuel duration (displayed while moving the cursor to it), and you can add an unlimited amount of them to your campfire. However, you’ll lose this fuel once you take campfire materials.

So, to retain all the fuel you added, you can select “Put Out Fire” if you want the fire to stop.

Moreover, you can right-click on the campfire and select “Campfire Info”. This option lets you see the campfire status (burning or unlit) and the remaining fuel time.

A campfire can be treated as a container with 50 capacity, and you can put everything in without worrying it’ll be burned. However, all items will fall out once you select “Take Campfire Materials”.

That’s how to make and light a campfire in Project Zomboid!

Have any suggestions for this guide? Let us know in the comment section below.

