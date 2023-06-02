“Camping Fondue Recipe”: “Camping Lifestyle: Creating Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue”

Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue: The Perfect Backcountry Dish

If you are planning a camping trip or a backcountry adventure, one of the essential things to consider is food. You want something that is easy to prepare, delicious, and portable. And this is where Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue by Chris Nuttall-Smith comes into play. This dish is perfect for those who love outdoor activities and want to enjoy a warm and comforting meal while surrounded by nature.

The recipe is straightforward and requires only a few ingredients that can be prepared in advance. The dish can be cooked over a fire or a backpacking stove, making it ideal for all kinds of campers. Moreover, it can be kept unrefrigerated for up to three days or refrigerated for up to one week, providing you with a long-lasting source of sustenance.

To make this delicious fondue, you will need 2 ½ pounds of ingredients, including butter, shallots, kosher salt, Gruyère cheese, cornstarch, nutmeg, dry white wine, and a crusty baguette. The first step is to caramelize the shallots at home. You can do this by melting a tablespoon of butter in a small skillet over low heat and adding thinly sliced shallots and salt. Let them caramelize slowly and gently, stirring occasionally, until they turn tender, sweet-tasting, and hazelnut brown, which takes around 15 to 25 minutes. Once the shallots are ready, let them cool, and wrap them tightly in a small piece of parchment paper or wax paper.

The next step is to prepare the cheese mixture at home. Start by grating the Gruyère on the coarse side of a box grater over a small bowl. Add cornstarch and nutmeg and mix thoroughly. Pack the cheese mixture into a resealable bag or airtight container and stick the packet of caramelized shallots inside the bag, on top of the cheese. Seal the bag and refrigerate or freeze. The cheese mix and shallots can be kept for up to one month if frozen.

When you are ready to cook the fondue at camp, start by bringing the wine to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Then, add the cheese mixture and shallots and stir to melt the cheese. Once the cheese has melted, and the fondue is bubbling gently, decrease the heat to its lowest setting. Your goal is warm, very gently bubbling cheese. If your stove’s lowest setting has the cheese bubbling furiously, feel free to shuttle the pan on and off the burner.

Serve the fondue with sliced or torn bread and crunchy dippables, such as endive leaves or apple slices, as well as forks if there are known double-dippers in your midst. This dish is perfect for enjoying a warm and comforting meal while surrounded by nature. Moreover, it is an excellent way to impress your fellow campers and become a bona fide backcountry star.

In conclusion, Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue by Chris Nuttall-Smith is an easy-to-make, delicious, and portable dish that is perfect for all kinds of campers. It requires only a few ingredients that can be prepared in advance, and it can be cooked over a fire or a backpacking stove. Moreover, it can be kept unrefrigerated for up to three days or refrigerated for up to one week, providing you with a long-lasting source of sustenance. So, the next time you plan a camping trip or a backcountry adventure, make sure you bring this dish along with you.

Camping Fondue Recipes Easy Campfire Fondue Shallot-Cheese Fondue Recipe Outdoor Cooking with Fondue Tips for Making Fondue while Camping

News Source : The Latrobe Bulletin

Source Link :How to make Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue while camping | Lifestyles/