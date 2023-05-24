“Camping Fondue Recipe”: Camping Recipe: Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue Tutorial

Prep at Home for Camp Cooking: Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue

Camping is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors and spend time with loved ones. But when it comes to mealtime, it can be challenging to whip up something tasty without access to a fully equipped kitchen. That’s where this recipe for Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue by Chris Nuttall-Smith comes in handy. It’s easy to prepare at home, and it’s perfect for camping trips, whether you’re backpacking or car camping.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon salted butter

3 small shallots, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces Gruyère cheese, rind removed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Scant ⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup dry white wine (thawed)

Crusty baguette

A few hardy, crunchy dippables such as endive leaves or apple slices

Serves: 4

Ingredient weight: 2 1/2 pounds

Can be cooked over a fire or backpacking stove, good for all campers

Keeps: 3 days unrefrigerated, or up to 1 week kept cold

Directions

At Home

Caramelize the shallots: In a small skillet over low heat, melt the butter. Add the shallots and salt and let them caramelize slowly and gently, stirring occasionally, until they’re tender, sweet-tasting, and an appealing hazelnut brown, 15 to 25 minutes. Let the shallots cool, then wrap tightly in a small piece of parchment paper or wax paper. Prep the cheese: Meanwhile, over a small bowl, grate the Gruyère on the coarse side of a box grater. Add the cornstarch and nutmeg and toss to combine thoroughly. Pack the cheese mixture into a resealable bag or airtight container, stick the packet of caramelized shallots inside the bag (on top of the cheese), seal the bag, and refrigerate or freeze. (The cheese mix and shallots will keep for 1 month, frozen.)

At Camp

Melt, burble, and serve: In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the wine to a simmer. Add the cheese mixture and shallots. Decrease the heat to low and stir to melt the cheese. Once the cheese has melted and the fondue is bubbling gently, decrease the heat to its lowest setting. Your goal is warm, very gently bubbling cheese. If your stove’s lowest setting has the cheese bubbling furiously, feel free to shuttle the pan on and off the burner. Serve the fondue with sliced or torn bread and crunchy dippables, as well as forks if there are known double-dippers in your midst.

This Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue is a crowd-pleaser, perfect for sharing with friends and family around the campfire. It’s also versatile, as you can serve it with a variety of dippables, from bread to vegetables and fruits. Plus, you can prepare it ahead of time, making it a convenient option for camping trips. So, the next time you plan a camping trip, try this recipe and impress your fellow campers with your culinary skills.

Campfire Fondue Recipe Outdoor Cheese Fondue Recipe Caramelized Shallot and Cheese Fondue Recipe Fondue Recipe for Camping Easy Camping Fondue Recipe

News Source : SaskToday.ca

Source Link :Recipe: How to make Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue while camping/