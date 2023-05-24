“Camping Fondue Recipe”: Camping Recipe: Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue

Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue: The Perfect Backcountry Meal

When it comes to outdoor adventures, one of the most important things to consider is food. Whether you’re backpacking through the wilderness or car camping with friends, you need a meal that’s easy to prepare, delicious, and hearty enough to keep you going. That’s where Chris Nuttall-Smith’s Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue recipe comes in.

This recipe is perfect for any camping trip, from a pre-winter storm to a crisp fall day. It’s a one-pot meal that’s drop-dead easy to make and crazy delicious. Plus, it will make you a bona fide backcountry star. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds Gruyère cheese, rind removed

3 small shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Scant 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup dry white wine (thawed)

1 crusty baguette

A few hardy, crunchy dippables such as endive leaves or apple slices

Directions

Caramelize the shallots

In a small skillet over low heat, melt the butter. Add the shallots and salt and let them caramelize slowly and gently, stirring occasionally, until they’re tender, sweet-tasting, and an appealing hazelnut brown, 15 to 25 minutes. Let the shallots cool, then wrap tightly in a small piece of parchment paper or wax paper.

Prep the cheese

Meanwhile, over a small bowl, grate the Gruyère on the coarse side of a box grater. Add the cornstarch and nutmeg and toss to combine thoroughly. Pack the cheese mixture into a resealable bag or airtight container, stick the packet of caramelized shallots inside the bag (on top of the cheese), seal the bag, and refrigerate or freeze. (The cheese mix and shallots will keep for 1 month, frozen.)

Melt, burble, and serve

In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the wine to a simmer. Add the cheese mixture and shallots. Decrease the heat to low and stir to melt the cheese.

Once the cheese has melted and the fondue is bubbling gently, decrease the heat to its lowest setting. Your goal is warm, very gently bubbling cheese. If your stove’s lowest setting has the cheese bubbling furiously, feel free to shuttle the pan on and off the burner.

Serve the fondue with sliced or torn bread and crunchy dippables, as well as forks if there are known double-dippers in your midst.

This recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also adaptable to different cooking methods. You can cook it over a fire or a backpacking stove, making it a great choice for all types of campers. Plus, it keeps well, so you can make it ahead of time and take it with you on the go.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make meal for your next camping trip, look no further than Chris Nuttall-Smith’s Instant Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue. It’s sure to be a hit with everyone, and it will make you a star in the backcountry.

Camping fondue recipes Outdoor cheese fondue ideas Cooking with shallots while camping Easy campfire fondue recipe Camping meal ideas with cheese and caramelized shallots

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :How to make Caramelized Shallot-Cheese Fondue while camping/