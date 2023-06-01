“camping gear gadgets”: “10 Essential Camping Gear and Gadgets You Need to Own Now”

Top 10 New Camping Gear & Gadgets You Must Have

Camping is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and get in touch with nature. However, it can also be a bit daunting if you don’t have the right gear. Fortunately, there are plenty of new camping gadgets and gear available that can make your camping experience much more enjoyable. Here are the top 10 new camping gear and gadgets you must have:

1. BioLite CampStove 2

The BioLite CampStove 2 is a portable wood-burning stove that also doubles as a charger for your electronic devices. It’s perfect for camping trips where you want to stay connected but also want to enjoy the great outdoors.

2. Solar-Powered Inflatable Lantern

This solar-powered inflatable lantern is a great alternative to traditional lanterns. It’s lightweight, easy to pack, and can be charged using solar power. It’s perfect for camping trips where you need a reliable source of light after the sun goes down.

3. Portable Water Filter

A portable water filter is a must-have for any camping trip. The LifeStraw is a popular option that can filter up to 1,000 liters of water, making it perfect for extended camping trips.

4. Campfire Cooking Tripod

If you love cooking over an open fire, a campfire cooking tripod is a great addition to your camping gear. It’s sturdy, easy to set up, and allows you to cook meals over an open flame.

5. Portable Espresso Maker

If you can’t live without your morning espresso, a portable espresso maker is a must-have camping gadget. The Wacaco Nanopresso is a popular option that allows you to make espresso on-the-go, no electricity required.

6. Portable Fire Pit

A portable fire pit is a great way to enjoy a campfire without damaging the environment. The Solo Stove is a popular option that burns wood efficiently and minimizes smoke.

7. Portable Solar Panel

A portable solar panel is a great way to keep your electronic devices charged while camping. The Anker PowerPort Solar Lite is a popular option that’s lightweight, easy to pack, and can charge your devices using solar power.

8. Camping Hammock

A camping hammock is a great way to relax and enjoy the great outdoors. The ENO DoubleNest Hammock is a popular option that’s lightweight, easy to pack, and can hold up to 400 pounds.

9. Portable Shower

If you’re camping for an extended period of time, a portable shower is a must-have. The Nemo Helio Pressure Shower is a popular option that’s easy to use and can hold up to 5 gallons of water.

10. Portable Camping Chair

A comfortable camping chair is a great way to relax around the campfire. The Helinox Chair One is a popular option that’s lightweight, easy to pack, and can hold up to 320 pounds.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the many new camping gadgets and gear available that can make your next camping trip much more enjoyable. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or just starting out, investing in some new camping gear can make all the difference. So why not try out some of these gadgets and see how they can enhance your next camping experience?

