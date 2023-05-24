“Camping World Deals”: Examining Camping World’s Capital Usage in Light of Potential Acquisitions

Camping World Holdings Reviews Capital Allocation Strategy Amid Attractive RV Dealership Acquisition Landscape

Camping World Holdings Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis recently announced that the company is reviewing its capital-allocation strategy as the RV dealership acquisition landscape looks attractive. Camping World Holdings is a retailer of recreational vehicles and is committed to maintaining a competitive dividend.

Quarterly Dividend Maintained, Future Declarations Subject to Board’s Discretion

In a recent announcement, Camping World Holdings stated that they have maintained their quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents a share. However, future declarations are subject to the discretion of the board. Lemonis stated that the dealership acquisition landscape remains more robust than ever before, and the company believes that it can grow its business significantly over the next five years. Camping World Holdings is targeting a 50% increase in its store count.

Positive Market Reaction

After Lemonis’ announcement, shares of Camping World Holdings rose by 3.7% to $27.30 in premarket trading. This indicates that investors are optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects.

Conclusion

Camping World Holdings’ decision to review its capital-allocation strategy shows that the company is committed to growing its business and exploring all available options. The attractive RV dealership acquisition landscape presents a significant opportunity for the company to expand its store count and increase its market share. The maintenance of a competitive dividend also indicates that Camping World Holdings values its investors and is committed to providing them with long-term value.

Overall, the future looks bright for Camping World Holdings, and investors can look forward to potential growth and returns in the coming years.

