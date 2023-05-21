“campus lockdown” today : Dickinsonian: Campus Lockdown Triggered by Anonymous Report of Armed Individual

Dickinsonian: Campus Lockdown Triggered by Anonymous Report of Gun Possession today 2023.

The Dickinson College campus in Pennsylvania was put on lockdown on April 19 after the Department of Public Safety received an anonymous report of a person with a gun in the area of Morgan Hall. The lockdown was lifted 23 minutes later after DPS cleared the campus. Some students expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the lockdown and the speed of the sweep. Dickinson College President John E. Jones later reminded students and staff of mental health resources available to them and urged them to take red alerts seriously.

