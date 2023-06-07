Can I Walk From Charles De Gaulle Airport To Ace Hotel Paris Roissy : Exploring Paris on Foot: Can You Walk from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

Is it Possible to Walk from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy While Exploring Paris on Foot?

Can I Walk From Charles De Gaulle Airport To Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

If you’re planning a trip to Paris, you might be wondering if it’s possible to walk from Charles De Gaulle Airport to the Ace Hotel Paris Roissy. While it’s technically possible, it’s not the most convenient or practical option.

The distance between the airport and the hotel is approximately 3.5km (2.2 miles) and would take around 45 minutes to walk. However, the route is not pedestrian-friendly, with busy roads and highways making up the majority of the journey.

In this article, we’ll explore alternative transport options to get you to the Ace Hotel Paris Roissy and answer some frequently asked questions about the journey.

Transport Options From Charles De Gaulle Airport To Ace Hotel Paris Roissy

Taxi

Taking a taxi is the most convenient option, especially if you have a lot of luggage. The journey takes around 10-15 minutes and costs approximately €20-€25.

Shuttle Bus

There are several shuttle bus services that operate between the airport and the hotel. The journey takes around 10-15 minutes and costs approximately €6-€10.

Train

The RER train line B runs between Charles De Gaulle Airport and Paris city center. You can take the train to the Parc des Expositions station, which is a 15-minute walk from the hotel. The journey takes around 25 minutes and costs approximately €10.

FAQs

How far is Ace Hotel Paris Roissy from Charles De Gaulle Airport?

The hotel is approximately 3.5km (2.2 miles) from the airport.

How long does it take to walk from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

It would take around 45 minutes to walk from the airport to the hotel.

Is it safe to walk from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

While it’s technically possible to walk, it’s not the most pedestrian-friendly route. We recommend taking alternative transport options.

How much does a taxi cost from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

A taxi costs approximately €20-€25.

Are there shuttle bus services from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

Yes, there are several shuttle bus services that operate between the airport and the hotel. The journey takes around 10-15 minutes and costs approximately €6-€10.

Is there a train service from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy?

The RER train line B runs between Charles De Gaulle Airport and Paris city center. You can take the train to the Parc des Expositions station, which is a 15-minute walk from the hotel. The journey takes around 25 minutes and costs approximately €10.

Conclusion

While it’s technically possible to walk from Charles De Gaulle Airport to the Ace Hotel Paris Roissy, it’s not the most practical or convenient option. We recommend taking alternative transport options such as a taxi, shuttle bus or train. These options are faster, safer and more efficient ways to get to your destination.

——————–

Walking routes in Paris Exploring Paris on foot Walking distance from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Ace Hotel Paris Roissy Walking tours in Paris Walking in Paris: Tips and tricks