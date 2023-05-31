Can Science Explain the Harmful Effects of Nautpa and Why Rain During This Period is a Concern?

Is there any scientific aspect of Nautpa?

Nautpa, also known as the ‘no water’ or ‘dry water’ period, is a cultural belief observed in many parts of India. It is believed that during this period, which usually lasts for 15 days, there is no rain and water bodies dry up. It is also believed that any contact with water during this time can lead to diseases and misfortunes.

While the belief of Nautpa is not scientifically proven, there may be some scientific aspects to it. It is believed that during this period, the atmospheric temperature rises, leading to the evaporation of water bodies. This process causes the air to lose moisture, leading to a decrease in humidity levels. This decrease in humidity levels can lead to dehydration and other health concerns.

Moreover, during this period, the monsoon winds change direction, leading to a decrease in rainfall. This change in wind patterns can also lead to a change in the atmospheric pressure, leading to air pollution and other environmental concerns.

Why is it harmful to rain during this time?

The belief that it is harmful to rain during Nautpa is based on the cultural belief that any contact with water during this time can lead to diseases and misfortunes. This belief is not scientifically proven, but there may be some reasons why it is harmful to rain during this period.

During Nautpa, the atmospheric temperature rises, leading to the evaporation of water bodies. This process causes the air to lose moisture, leading to a decrease in humidity levels. If it rains during this period, the rainwater may not reach the ground and instead evaporate in the air. This can lead to an increase in humidity levels, which can lead to health concerns such as dehydration.

Moreover, during this period, the monsoon winds change direction, leading to a decrease in rainfall. If it rains during this period, it may not be enough to replenish the water bodies. This can lead to a water shortage, which can have devastating effects on the environment and the people living in the affected areas.

In conclusion, while there may be some scientific aspects to the belief of Nautpa, it is not scientifically proven. However, it is important to respect cultural beliefs and practices while also promoting scientific reasoning and education. It is also important to take necessary precautions during this period to prevent any potential health or environmental concerns.

