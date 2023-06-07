: Can You Handle the Aroma and Flavors of the Revealed Ultimate Chicken Dum Biryani Recipe?

The Ultimate Chicken Dum Biryani Recipe Revealed! Can You Handle the Aroma and Flavors?

Chicken Dum Biryani is a classic Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. This fragrant and flavorful dish is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a special celebration. The dish is made with long-grain Basmati rice, tender pieces of chicken, aromatic spices, and herbs, layered and slow-cooked to perfection. Here’s the ultimate Chicken Dum Biryani recipe that will leave you craving for more.

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati Rice

500 gms Chicken

2 Cups Yogurt

2 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tbsp Red Chili Powder

1 tsp Garam Masala Powder

1/2 tsp Cumin Powder

1/2 tsp Coriander Powder

1 cup Fried Onions

1/4 cup Chopped Coriander Leaves

1/4 cup Chopped Mint Leaves

1/2 cup Ghee

1/2 cup Milk

Salt to taste

For Layering:

1/2 cup Fried Onions

1/4 cup Chopped Coriander Leaves

1/4 cup Chopped Mint Leaves

1/2 cup Ghee

1/2 cup Milk

Method:

Soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a bowl, add yogurt, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, fried onions, coriander leaves, mint leaves, salt, and mix well. Add chicken pieces to the marinade and let it sit for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. In a large pot, heat ghee and add marinated chicken. Cook for 10 minutes until the chicken is tender and cooked through. Remove the chicken pieces from the pot and set aside. In the same pot, add soaked rice, 4 cups of water, and salt. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes until the rice is almost cooked. In a separate bowl, mix milk and ghee and set aside. Grease the bottom of a large pot with ghee. Add a layer of rice, followed by a layer of chicken, fried onions, coriander leaves, mint leaves, and a drizzle of ghee and milk mixture. Repeat the layers until all the rice and chicken are used up. Top it off with a final layer of rice and fried onions. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and seal it with dough or aluminum foil. Place it on low heat and cook for 20-25 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the aroma of the biryani fills the air. Once done, remove from heat and let it sit for 10 minutes. Open the lid and gently mix the biryani with a fork, making sure not to break the rice grains. Garnish with fried onions, coriander, and mint leaves. Serve hot with raita or salan.

Conclusion:

If you’re looking to impress your guests with a flavorful and aromatic dish, look no further than the Chicken Dum Biryani. This ultimate recipe is sure to leave everyone asking for seconds. With the perfect blend of spices, tender chicken, and fragrant Basmati rice, this dish is a feast for the senses. So go ahead, and try this recipe, and see for yourself the magic of Chicken Dum Biryani.

