Can you provide more context or information about Waldonilton de Andrade Reis? Without any specific details, it is difficult to provide a meaningful rewrite.

Waldonilton de Andrade Reis: Remembering the Professional Rower Who Tragically Passed Away

The sports world is mourning the loss of Waldonilton de Andrade Reis, a 43-year-old professional rower, who passed away after suffering from anaphylactic shock during a cycling training session on March 2 in Manaus, Brazil.

Tributes poured in on social media from fans, colleagues, and friends of Reis. One user wrote, “Brazil: Athlete dies after swallowing a bee while cycling in Manaus. Waldonilton de Andrade Reis suffered anaphylactic shock. He practiced cycling and rowing.” Another expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the athlete, saying, “Anaphylactic shock: athlete dies after swallowing bee during training. The victim is Waldonilton de Andrade Reis, 43 years old, who trained cycling on the edge of Ponta Negra beach, in Manaus.”

Who Was Waldonilton de Andrade Reis?

Reis was a professional rower who had been leading a group of cyclists near a beach in Brazil when tragedy struck. He participated in a training session on March 2, but unfortunately, there wasn’t adequate help nearby. Reis’ sister, Rosilene, said, “There was no help, no health center, no hospital close by. The most that were available was a fire department base that didn’t have a doctor on duty. If there had been adequate care, a doctor, a fireman, or a health center, someone could have resuscitated my brother. But how did he pass? More than three minutes, it took a while to be taken to Joventina, he couldn’t stand it. No person could stand it.”

Reis was born in Brazil in 1980, and at the time of his death, he was 43 years old. There’s not much information regarding his parents and siblings, but we’ll try to fetch more data on this front soon.

Waldonilton de Andrade Reis’ Wife

Reis has kept his relationship status hidden. It’s unclear whether he was single or dating at the time of his death.

What Was Waldonilton de Andrade Reis’ Net Worth?

The estimated net worth of Reis was around $50K USD at the time of his passing.

Remembering Waldonilton de Andrade Reis

The news of Waldonilton de Andrade Reis’ passing has left the sports world in shock. Reis was talented, hardworking, and a beloved athlete. While his passing is a significant loss to the sports community, we must remember him for his contribution to the world of rowing and for inspiring us to pursue our passions fearlessly.

Rest in peace, Waldonilton de Andrade Reis.