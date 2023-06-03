“Canadian-born players on Golden Knights roster”: The Number of Canadians on the Golden Knights: Vegas Tops NHL with the Most Canadian-born Players on Its Roster

A Canadian Team Won’t Win the Stanley Cup in 2023

It’s been 30 years since a Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup, and unfortunately, that streak will continue in 2023. While three Canadian teams made it to the playoffs this year, none of them made it past the second round, leaving Canadian fans without a team to cheer for in the Stanley Cup Final.

But for Canadian fans who want to root for their fellow countrymen, there is a team with the most Canadian players: the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadian Players on the Golden Knights

According to NHL.com, there are currently 19 Canadian players on the Golden Knights’ playoff roster, the most out of any team in the 2023 postseason. The majority of the team’s blue line, consisting of eight players, is made up of Canadians, with only one exception.

While rosters are expanded for the playoffs, the Canadian influence on the Golden Knights remains significant. At the start of the season, the Golden Knights were tied with the Canadiens for the most Canadian players on the roster, with 17.

Golden Knights by Province

Of the 19 Canadian players on the Golden Knights’ roster, Ontario has the most representation with five players hailing from different locations across the province. Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta are also represented on the team.

No Canadian Team in the Stanley Cup Final

While the Golden Knights have the most Canadian players on their roster, they are not a Canadian team. Fans from Canada may not be pleased with either remaining option in the Stanley Cup Final, as the Golden Knights knocked out the Jets and Oilers in the first two rounds, while the Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs in the second round.

Nonetheless, for Canadian fans who want to support their countrymen, the Golden Knights are the team to cheer for in the Stanley Cup Final.

The drought for a Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup continues, but with the help of Canadian players on other teams, Canadian fans can still find reasons to cheer for their fellow countrymen in the playoffs.

Golden Knights Canadian Players Canadian Representation on Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights Canadian Roster Number of Canadians on Golden Knights Canadian NHL Players on Golden Knights

News Source : Bryan Murphy

Source Link :How many Canadians are on the Golden Knights? Vegas leads NHL in Canadian-born players on its roster/