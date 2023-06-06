“Canadian cities swearing report”: Report Reveals Which Canadian Cities Swear the Most

Breadcrumb Trail Links: Toronto & GTA, Canada

Canadians are known for their polite and mindful manners, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to swear. According to a survey by onlinecasino.ca, Canadians curse often, and the cities across the country with the most potty mouths may surprise you.

Toronto placed 15th on the list, swearing an average of 10.7 times a day. Hamilton took 13th place, swearing an average of 9.5 times a day, and Vaughan residents averaged 8.3 daily swears to take the 11th spot. Richmond Hill grabbed the 10th place with 8.2 average swears. Markham, Mississauga, Oakville and Windsor were all in the top 10 of Canadian cities that swear the least, with Brampton taking the second spot, averaging a meager two curse words a day.

Saskatoon took the top spot when it comes to uttering profanities, with the average resident cursing 33.25 times a day. Edmonton took second place with an average daily swear rate of 22.5, while London, Ont., averaged 21.5 curse words a day. Two Quebec cities, Longueuil and Montreal, came in at fourth and fifth with 20 and 19 average swears per day, respectively. Five Ontario cities made the Top 15: Ottawa (No. 7), Oshawa (No. 9), Kitchener (No. 10) and Sudbury (No. 13) and Burlington (No. 15).

The survey found that 43% of Canadians swear most often at home, and only 33% of Canadians bust out expletives when among friends. Nearly one-third (31%) of the respondents reported that most of the foul language used was directly at themselves, and a healthy 21% said they usually swear at inanimate objects. Just 1% of those surveyed said their curses are directed at co-workers and parents, while another 1% said they cuss out sporting rivals. For the Canadians who don’t swear at all, the most commonly used G-rated substitutions for major expletives include crap, shoot, jeez, heck, dang, and every four-year-old’s favourite, fudge.

Ontario residents, particularly those in the Greater Toronto Area, are among those who swear the least, according to the survey. However, it’s worth noting that the survey only included 1,500 Canadians, so it may not be entirely representative of the entire population.

In conclusion, while Canadians may be known for their polite and courteous behaviour, they’re not afraid to let out a string of curses every now and then. And while Toronto may not be the most profanity-laden city in Canada, it’s still worth being mindful of the language we use, especially in public spaces where others may be offended.

