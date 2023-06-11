Canadian man Kenneth Law faces charges for aiding suicide through distribution of lethal substances worldwide

Kenneth Law : Canadian man Kenneth Law facing charges for aiding suicide after distributing lethal substances worldwide

Kenneth Law, a former Canadian chef, is facing charges of aiding suicide after distributing lethal substances worldwide, resulting in at least 20 deaths. Law was arrested following an investigation by The Times, which revealed he had been supplying sodium nitrite through a now-removed website to vulnerable young people around the world who wanted to end their lives. Authorities in the UK, Canada, the US, Italy, and New Zealand are investigating possible suicides in connection with Law’s actions since 2021. Sodium nitrite is a toxic and deadly chemical substance commonly used as a food additive. Law sent the poison around the world from a post office near Toronto, and authorities have linked his distribution to up to 21 deaths. Law has been charged with two counts of counseling or aiding suicide and is awaiting a bail hearing.

News Source : Isobel van Hagen

