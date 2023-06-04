Canadian Pension Center Director and Shediac Resident, David Stevens, Passes Away

David Stevens, a respected member of the Shediac community and the director of the Canadian Pension Center, has passed away. His contributions to the community and the pension industry will be greatly missed.

