Canadian Pension Center Director and Shediac Resident David Stevens Passes Away

Canadian Pension Center Director David Stevens from Shediac Passes Away
David Stevens, a resident of Shediac and the director of the Canadian Pension Center, has passed away. Stevens was a respected figure in the financial industry and had a long and successful career. His contributions to the Canadian Pension System will be remembered and appreciated for years to come. The loss of such a prominent figure in the community is deeply felt, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
