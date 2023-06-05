Canadian Pension Center Director and Shediac Resident David Stevens Passes Away

David Stevens, a well-known resident of Shediac and director of the Canadian Pension Center, has sadly passed away. His contributions to the community and the pension industry will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

