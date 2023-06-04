Canadian Pension Center Director and Shediac Resident, David Stevens, Passes Away

David Stevens, a resident of Shediac and director of the Canadian Pension Center, has sadly passed away. Stevens was a prominent figure in the community and a respected leader in his industry. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and family. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those who knew and loved him during this difficult time.

