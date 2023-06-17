Canadian Super Truck Racing Series Champion, Byron Deardoff from Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Passes Away

Canadian Super Truck Racing Series Champion Byron Deardoff Passes Away

Byron Deardoff, who was once the champion of the Canadian Super Truck Racing Series, has passed away. He hailed from Wetaskiwin, Alberta and was a well-known figure in the world of truck racing. Deardoff was a skilled driver and had won several races throughout his career.

His death has left the racing community in shock. Fans and fellow racers have expressed their condolences on social media. Deardoff’s contribution to the sport will always be remembered.

