Canadian TikToker Harrison Gilks, 18, dies. #RIP

Harrison Gilks, a Canadian teenager who gained a significant following on Tik Tok for documenting his quest to complete a bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, passed away at the age of 18. The news was announced by a Twitter user named Dylan Brophy, who shared a post by Gilks’ family.

Gilks’ story initially gained traction on social media in early 2023, when he began sharing videos under the hashtag #HarrisonBucketList, describing his efforts to check off as many items as possible from a list of goals he had created. The list included a wide range of experiences, from travelling to new countries to trying exotic foods and meeting famous people.

Despite his young age, Gilks faced his diagnosis with courage and optimism, focusing on making the most of the time he had left. His videos were marked by an infectious enthusiasm and a sense of joy in everyday moments, inspiring many viewers to embrace a similar outlook on life.

Over time, Gilks’ profile grew, with celebrities and other Tik Tok creators joining him in some of his endeavors. His videos also helped to raise awareness for cancer research and the importance of living life to the fullest, even in the face of difficult circumstances.

Although Gilks’ death is a tragic loss, his legacy lives on in the memories of those who followed his journey and in the impact he had on those who knew him. His message of positivity and perseverance will continue to inspire others to live life with passion and purpose, even in the face of adversity.

Source : @DylanBrophy_

Harrison Gilks, a Canadian TikToker who documented his attempt to finish his bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died at the age of 18. #HarrisonGilk pic.twitter.com/63mrN6A3xT — Dylan Brophy (@DylanBrophy_) April 6, 2023

