“cancel Netflix account”: Canceling Your Netflix Subscription: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Divorce is Final: Netflix Crackdown on Password Sharing Draws Ire from Subscribers

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has recently announced that it will be cracking down on password sharing between households in the United States. This has caused an uproar among subscribers, with many taking to social media to threaten cancellation of their subscriptions.

The new Netflix password sharing rules require subscribers to transfer their friends and relatives’ profiles to a new membership that they pay for or pony up $8 a month to continue sharing their account with them. This is a significant change from the company’s previous stance of encouraging the sharing of Netflix credentials with friends and extended family.

The ultimatum has not gone over well with subscribers, who have accused Netflix of corporate greed. Some have pointed out that the cost of living is already skyrocketing, and Netflix should not be adding to the financial burden of its users. Others have criticized Netflix for not adequately paying its writers and now charging additional money for a feature they once openly advertised and encouraged.

However, a recent survey conducted by Oppenheimer’s head of internet research, Jason Helfstein, found that 80% of respondents pay for Netflix, with 48% sharing their password with people outside their household. Nearly half of the respondents (45%) said they’d be willing to pay an extra $8 a month. Helfstein believes that the Netflix password sharing crackdown could add 36 million new subscribers to the streaming service.

Despite this trend, some subscribers have decided to cancel their Netflix accounts. If you are one of them, the process is simple. On the Netflix home page, click the arrow next to the profile icon on the far right. Choose “Account,” click “Cancel Membership,” and then click “Finish Cancellation.”

In conclusion, the Netflix password sharing crackdown has drawn a mixed reaction from subscribers. While some are willing to pay the extra fee, others have threatened to cancel their subscriptions. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will lose subscribers or gain new ones as a result of this policy change.

News Source : Jessica Guynn

Source Link :How to cancel your Netflix account/