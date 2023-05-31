“cancel Netflix subscription UK”: Best ways to cancel your Netflix subscription in the UK and alternative options

Netflix Clamps Down on Password Sharing: What Are the Alternatives?

Netflix has been a game-changer in the world of streaming services, but recent developments have left some users frustrated. With Netflix cracking down on password sharing, many users are considering cancelling their subscriptions. While Netflix has always stated that an account is for people living together in a single household, the company is now taking a tougher stance, charging extra fees for those who share their account with people outside their household. If you’re considering cancelling your subscription, here’s what you need to know.

Netflix Subscription Costs

Netflix offers a range of subscription plans to cater to its various members’ needs. Starting from a basic plan with adverts at £4.99 a month, up to premium at £15.99 a month, there are benefits to the higher-tier package. However, with the latest news on the streaming service cracking down on password-sharing, maintaining access to others’ Netflix accounts is to become trickier.

How to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription

If you’re not happy with the new developments, it’s possible to cancel your Netflix membership at any time by simply logging in to your Netflix account and clicking on one of the profiles created. Click on the profile icon in the top right-hand corner to be directed to your ‘My Account’ page, where you can see all details relating to your Netflix account and membership. From there, click on ‘cancel membership’ in the first section on ‘Membership and Billing’. Please note that simply signing out of your Netflix account or deleting the app from your smartphone or other device will not result in your membership being cancelled.

Netflix Alternatives

If you’re considering cancelling your subscription, there are plenty of other streaming services to choose from.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 and offers a range of Emmy award-winning shows, such as Severance and Ted Lasso. At £6.99 a month, it’s cheaper than its competitors such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Even if you don’t have an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, you can still access the streaming service for a monthly fee.

Disney+

Thanks to its unmatched back catalogue of TV shows and movies, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming platforms in the UK. At £7.99 per month or an annual sum of £79.90, it’s a great alternative to Netflix.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus launched in the UK and Ireland in 2022, offering over 30,000 episodes and movies from channels such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures. It costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers a range of TV shows and films, with a discounted price of £5.99 per month if you only want to access Prime Video. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you also get access to one-day shipping perks when shopping online at the retailer.

In conclusion, while Netflix has been a revolutionary streaming service, it’s important to consider other options if you’re not happy with the new developments. With a range of alternative streaming services available, you’re sure to find a subscription that suits your needs.

Netflix cancellation UK How to cancel Netflix UK subscription Best Netflix alternatives in UK Steps to unsubscribe from Netflix UK Top streaming services in UK

News Source : Amira Arasteh

Source Link :How to cancel Netflix subscription UK and best alternatives/