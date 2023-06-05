“Cancel YouTube TV India”: An Easy Step-by-Step Guide on How to Cancel YouTube TV in India

How to Cancel YouTube TV Subscription in India

Are you looking for an easy way to cancel your YouTube TV subscription in India? Join the club. You can cancel YouTube TV subscription in India at any time. We will share three different methods on how to cancel YouTube TV in India account easily.

YouTube TV is one of the phenomenal streaming service which is a home of top-rated movies and best TV shows. It offers number of top shows like Wayne, Impulse, Power Book 2 Ghost Season 3, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise Season 3, Cobra Kai, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 and many more.

However, if you still want to end your YouTube TV subscription it’s probably due to the rising price of YouTube TV. When the channel was launched, the initial cost was US$35/mo and now the current YouTube TV subscription cost is US$64.99/mo. Too expensive indeed!

How to Cancel YouTube TV in India [3 Different Methods]

To cancel YouTube TV account in India, we have multiple methods. While YouTube TV is an excellent streaming service, it’s not for everyone. Maybe you’re moving to a different streaming service or just want to save some money.

Whatever the reason, canceling YouTube TV subscription is easy, as long as you follow the right steps. Following are three different methods to cancel your YouTube TV subscription in India:

Cancel your YouTube TV subscription in India through Computer/Desktop Cancel your YouTube TV subscription via iPhone/iPad in India Cancel YouTube TV by Phone (Android) in India

How To Cancel YouTube TV Subscription Online in India [On a Computer]?

To cancel YouTube TV subscription online or on a computer, the process is simple. Just follow these steps:

On a web browser, go to tv.YouTube.com Sign in with your account details. Tap the Sign in tab located at the top right corner of the screen. Ensure that you log in with the account that is linked to your YouTube TV subscription. Click on the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen drop-down menu. Click on the “Settings” just at the top of the drop-down menu Click on “Membership” at the top left of the sidebar. Click “Pause or Cancel Membership” to cancel your YouTube TV subscription. On the Pop-up Window, click on “Cancel Membership.” Ensure that you do not click on “Pause,” as this will only temporarily stop your subscription for eight weeks before you continue being charged again. Provide a reason why you are canceling your subscription and click “Continue Canceling.” Click on “Cancel Membership.” You will then be directed to the Membership page, where you will find the “Restart Membership” just below the YouTube logo.

How to Cancel YouTube TV on iPhone in India?

To cancel your YouTube TV subscription on your iPhone/iPad, here are the steps you need to follow:

Open your phone browser and visit tv.YouTube.com. Click on Your Profile icon. Go to “Settings,” then “Membership,” and lastly, click “Cancel Membership” to cancel your subscription. Tap on ‘Cancel Membership’ to cancel your YouTube TV subscription using iPhone. Confirm cancellation.

How do I Cancel My YouTube TV Account on my Android in India?

To cancel your YouTube TV account on your Android, follow the steps given below:

Open the YouTube App on your Android device. If you are not logged in, tap “Already a Member?” then sign in with the username and password associated with your YouTube TV account. Tap on your profile icon, available at the top-right corner. Tap on the “Settings” Tap on the “Membership” Select “Pause or Cancel Membership,” available just below the YouTube TV logo. Tap on “Cancel” below. Do not click on “Pause,” as this will only temporarily suspend your service. Pick any reason for your cancellation Tap on “Continue Canceling” You will be directed to the next screen, where you need to click “Cancel Membership” to confirm your cancellation.

How to Cancel YouTube TV in India – FAQs

Can I cancel YouTube TV anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time. However, you will be charged for the current month’s subscription unless you cancel before the end of the current billing cycle.After canceling your account, you will still have access to YouTube TV until the end of the current billing cycle, unless you are on a YouTube TV free trial.

Does pausing YouTube TV stop billing?

Yes, pausing your YouTube TV subscription will stop your billing until you resume. Depending on your situation, you can pause your YouTube account for one to six months.However, you will be charged for the current month’s subscription unless you cancel before the end of the billing cycle. Once you resume your account, billing will resume, and you will have access to all available content.

Can you cancel YouTube Premium before the free trial ends?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube Premium subscription before the free trial ends. However, if you cancel during the free trial period, you will lose access to YouTube Premium content immediately.Ensure you do this at least 24 hours before the free trial ends to avoid being charged for the first month of YouTube Premium.

Conclusion

The above guide has explained how to cancel YouTube TV in India on any device. Whether using a computer, iPhone/iPad, or an Android device, the cancellation process is pretty straightforward.

So, if you are unsatisfied with YouTube TV or want to switch to another streaming service, follow the steps mentioned above to cancel your subscription.

Ensure you do this at least 24 hours before the renewal date to avoid being charged for the next month. Also, you can pause your subscription for up to 6 months if you plan to take a break from TV streaming. Follow this guide, and you will cancel your YouTube TV in India subscription without any problem.

