“Cancer Blood Test”: New cancer blood test catches 66% of cases, offering potential for faster treatment

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford has shown that the Grail blood test, which looks for signs of cell-free DNA in the bloodstream, has a specificity rate of 98.4% in ruling out cancer as a cause of symptoms. This promising result indicates that the test could be used to speed up diagnoses and help patients avoid invasive and painful investigations.

The study involved 5,461 participants who were referred to hospital for tests by their GP after expressing vague initial symptoms such as stomach pain and weight loss. Of these participants, 368 people went on to be diagnosed with cancer. The Grail test gave a positive result for 323 people, and 244 of these were found to have cancer.

The Grail blood test is also being used by the NHS to see if it is effective at spotting cancer in the blood of asymptomatic people. Scientists are hopeful that the test can not only tell if a person has cancer but could also shed light on where in the body a tumour is growing, further expediting the treatment process.

Several patients were found to have cancers in parts of the body that would not have been suggested by their symptoms, the researchers say. This is a significant development in the early detection of cancer, as it allows for quicker and more effective treatment.

While the results of the study are promising, there are still challenges to be addressed before the Grail blood test can be fully trusted. The sensitivity rate of 66% remains an issue, and more work needs to be done to improve the accuracy of the test.

Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK, said: “The findings from the study suggest this test could be used to support GPs to make clinical assessments, but much more research is needed in a larger trial to see if it could improve GP assessment, and ultimately patient outcomes.”

The Grail blood test shows great promise in detecting cancer early and expediting the treatment process. While there are still challenges to be addressed, the results of the study are a significant step towards an era of blood testing for cancer detection that could significantly improve clinical outcomes.

