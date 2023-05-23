Cancer Claims the Life of Corinne Filograna, a Loyola University Maryland Graduate from Philadelphia, PA

Cancer Claims the Life of Corinne Filograna from Philadelphia, PA

Early Life and Education

Corinne Filograna was born in Philadelphia, PA, and grew up in a loving family. She was a bright student and graduated from Loyola University Maryland with a degree in Communications. After graduation, she worked as a Marketing Coordinator for a local company.

Diagnosis and Treatment

In 2018, Corinne was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a shock to her and her family. She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but unfortunately, her cancer was too aggressive to be cured. Despite all the pain and suffering, Corinne remained positive and fought bravely against the disease.

Impact on Family and Friends

Corinne was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Her kind-hearted nature and infectious smile touched the lives of everyone she met. Her family and friends were devastated upon hearing the news of her passing, but they found solace in knowing that she was no longer in pain and was at peace.

Legacy and Rememberance

Corinne’s memory lives on through the many lives she touched and the impact she made in her community. Her family and friends have set up a scholarship fund in her name to help other young women pursue their dreams. They hope that this scholarship will serve as a tribute to Corinne’s memory and continue to inspire others to live a life of kindness and generosity.

Final Thoughts

Corinne Filograna’s passing is a reminder of the indiscriminate nature of cancer and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. Her bravery and positivity in the face of adversity are an inspiration to us all. May she rest in peace.

Cancer Awareness Loyola University Philadelphia Cancer Treatment Cancer Research