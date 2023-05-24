cancer diagnosis and football practice: Foster Moreau, Saints’ Player, Practices for the First Time After Cancer Diagnosis

A Cancer Diagnosis Wasn’t Going to Stop Foster Moreau’s Football Career

Foster Moreau, the tight end for the New Orleans Saints, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. However, Moreau refused to let the diagnosis define him and attended a voluntary workout with his team despite undergoing treatment. Moreau is determined to continue fighting the disease and returning to the field as soon as possible.

Moreau’s Diagnosis

Moreau’s cancer was discovered during a regular checkup in March, and he took some time off from football to undergo treatment. However, he remained optimistic and determined to fight the disease. He stated back in March, “If I can beat those odds, I would’ve loved to. But I’ve also kicked a lot of a–. If I couldn’t beat the odds then I just have to deal with it.”

Moreau’s Positive Attitude

Moreau’s positive attitude and determination have been evident throughout his cancer treatment. He remains focused on overcoming the disease and returning to the football field. Moreau said after practice, “I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to. As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”

Moreau also noted that he faces more mental hurdles than physical ones. He remains confident in his ability to overcome the disease and return to playing football.

Moreau’s Football Career

Moreau signed a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Saints and spent his first four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He is reunited with Derek Carr, his former quarterback, and is eager to get back on the field with his new team.

Moreau’s cancer diagnosis was not going to stop him from pursuing his football career. He remains determined to fight the disease and return to playing football as soon as possible. His positive attitude and determination have been an inspiration to his teammates and fans alike. Moreau’s story serves as a reminder that a cancer diagnosis does not have to define a person’s life and that with determination and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

News Source : Ryan Morik

Source Link :Saints’ Foster Moreau practices for first time since cancer diagnosis/