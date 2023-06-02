“Cancer diagnosis blood test”: Study Suggests Blood Test for 50 Cancer Types Could Accelerate Patient Diagnosis

A Blood Test for Over 50 Forms of Cancer Could Speed up Diagnosis and Treatment

A recent study published at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting in Chicago has suggested that a blood test could help to speed up diagnosis and fast-track patients for treatment for over 50 forms of cancer. The NHS trial results of the liquid biopsy, produced by California-based Grail, suggest that the Galleri blood test has the potential to detect and rule out cancer in people with symptoms.

How Does the Blood Test Work?

The Galleri blood test detects tiny fragments of tumour DNA in the bloodstream and alerts doctors as to whether a cancer signal has been detected. It also predicts where in the body that signal might have originated. The test has the potential for identifying people going to see their GP who are currently not referred urgently to investigate cancer but who do need testing. It could also speed up diagnosis where it is not certain which rapid diagnostic pathway is the right one.

What Were the Results of the Symplify Study?

The Symplify study was led by the University of Oxford and involved 5,461 people in England and Wales who were referred to hospital by their GP with suspected cancer. The test correctly revealed two-thirds of cancers among those in the study. In 85% of those positive cases, it was also able to pinpoint the original site of cancer. The blood test was more accurate in older patients and those with more advanced cancers.

What Do the Experts Say?

Experts have welcomed the findings from the trial but also said more research would be needed before the test could be rolled out in healthcare systems. Professor Mark Middleton, a professor of experimental cancer medicine at Oxford, who led the trial, said the test had the potential for identifying people going to see their GP who are currently not referred urgently to investigate cancer. He added that it was also likely the test could speed up diagnosis “where it is not certain which rapid diagnostic pathway is the right one”.

Professor Lawrence Young, a professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, urged caution but added that this was an important study that showed we are edging towards an era when blood testing for cancer, alongside other tests of symptomatic patients, could really impact early diagnosis and significantly improve clinical outcome. Dr Richard Lee, of the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said that testing in patients with symptoms potentially indicating cancer could help to enable quicker diagnostic testing in those who are deemed to be at high risk.

The Future of the Galleri Blood Test

The NHS has also been using the Galleri test in thousands of people without symptoms to see if it can detect hidden cancers. Results are expected later this year. If successful, the NHS plans to roll out the test to about 1 million people. Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK, said that the findings from the study suggest this test could be used to support GPs to make clinical assessments, but much more research is needed in a larger trial to see if it could improve GP assessment and ultimately patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the Galleri blood test has the potential to detect over 50 forms of cancer and could help to speed up diagnosis and treatment. While more research is needed before the test can be rolled out in healthcare systems, the trial results are promising and suggest that blood testing for cancer could significantly improve clinical outcomes.

Cancer diagnosis Early cancer detection Blood biomarkers Cancer screening Cancer research advancements

News Source : Andrew Gregory

Source Link :Blood test for 50 types of cancer could speed up patient diagnosis, study suggests | Cancer research/