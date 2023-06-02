“Cancer diagnosis delay apology”: Delay in Cancer Diagnosis of a Girl Prompts Apology from Frimley Park Hospital

Olivia Maunder’s Family Says She Has Just Months to Live After Her Tumour Was Initially Missed

Introduction

Olivia Maunder, a 22-year-old woman from Bristol, UK, has been given just months to live after her tumour was initially missed by doctors. Her family is now speaking out about the importance of early diagnosis and urging others to be persistent in seeking medical help.

The Initial Misdiagnosis

Olivia first began experiencing symptoms in November 2019, including headaches, dizziness, and blurred vision. She went to her GP and was initially diagnosed with migraines. However, her symptoms persisted and worsened over time.

Olivia then went to the emergency room at Bristol Royal Infirmary, where she was told that it was likely a viral infection and sent home. She continued to experience symptoms and returned to the hospital several times over the following months, but was repeatedly sent home with no answers.

The Diagnosis

In April 2020, Olivia’s symptoms became unbearable and her family took her to a different hospital, where she was finally diagnosed with a brain tumour. By this point, the tumour had grown to the size of a golf ball and was causing significant pressure on Olivia’s brain.

Olivia underwent surgery to remove the tumour, but the procedure was not successful in removing all of it. She then began radiation therapy and chemotherapy, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

The Prognosis

In November 2020, Olivia’s family received the devastating news that her tumour was terminal and that she had just months to live. They have since been doing everything they can to make the most of the time they have left with her.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

Olivia’s family is now speaking out about the importance of early diagnosis and urging others to be persistent in seeking medical help. They believe that if Olivia’s tumour had been diagnosed earlier, she may have had a better chance of survival.

Olivia’s mother, Sarah Maunder, told the BBC, “If you know something isn’t right, keep pushing. We’re not medical experts, we don’t know the symptoms of everything, but we know our children, and we know when something isn’t right.”

Conclusion

Olivia’s story is a tragic reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and the need for patients to be persistent in seeking medical help. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, don’t be afraid to seek medical attention and keep pushing for answers until you get them. It could make all the difference in the world.

Frimley Park Hospital cancer diagnosis delay Medical negligence at Frimley Park Hospital Cancer misdiagnosis at Frimley Park Hospital Patient safety at Frimley Park Hospital Legal action against Frimley Park Hospital

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Frimley Park Hospital apologises over girl's cancer diagnosis delay/