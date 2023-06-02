“cancer diagnosis delay”: Barriers in healthcare systems exacerbate delays in cancer diagnosis and low screening rates.

Breast cancer remains a significant public health problem in Asia, with delayed diagnosis and low screening persisting due to several health system barriers. While breast cancer strikes women in Asia earlier than women in Western countries, late-stage breast cancers are still common in many Asian countries, with several studies attributing delayed diagnosis and screening to several factors.

One study published last year found that health system factors serve as “major barriers to early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment among Asian women,” especially those who are living in low-and-middle-income countries. The study reviewed earlier studies on delayed breast cancer diagnosis and treatment among women in Asian countries, and found that low care quality and service delivery within health facilities contributed to the significant delays in Asian women seeking breast cancer treatments.

Long-distance and lack of access to hospitals, limited cancer screening centers, and hospitals not having screening facilities were among the predominant factors which influence the delays in seeking diagnosis and treatment among women in Asian countries. Additionally, the unavailability of doctors—especially oncologists and cancer specialists in low-and-middle-income Asian countries—was identified as another significant issue in the health workforce.

In the Philippines, cancer treatment and other support mechanisms that help with cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, and care have already been made available in the past years. However, a lack of trained oncologists continues to be a challenge, with only 348 oncologists in the Philippines. While technology has advanced, the expertise of medical specialists is still necessary to provide proper treatment.

Other health system barriers identified by researchers include health financing, including the cost of treatment and lack of health insurance, and flaws in the health information system, such as lack of information on health facilities and contradictory information. The high cost of cancer treatment in the Philippines also poses a significant challenge for many cancer patients and their families, with the cost of chemotherapy ranging from ₱20,000 to over ₱120,000 per session.

Efforts have been made to make cancer treatment—including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy drugs—available and accessible to more Filipino cancer patients, but many still rely on their own hard-earned money to pay for the medical services they needed. A study published in 2018 highlighted the economic impact of cancer diagnosis in families, with 40.6 percent of cancer patients’ families experiencing financial problems due to the high cost of medical care.

Improving early diagnosis and treatment and reducing the burden of breast cancer require interventions targeting subsidizing the high cost of treatment and policies aimed at early detection to reduce both health and economic impacts of breast cancer. Substantial investment in health infrastructure and diagnostic capacity is also necessary to overcome common barriers to timely cancer diagnosis in Asian countries.

Cancer diagnosis delay Health system barriers Low screening rates Cancer treatment access Healthcare disparities in cancer diagnosis

News Source : Cristina Eloisa Baclig

Source Link :Health system barriers worsen cancer diagnosis delay, low screening rates/