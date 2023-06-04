Cancer diagnosis dismissal: Chiranjeevi denies cancer diagnosis rumors, expresses concern for people’s fear and hurt

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi Clarifies Health Rumours

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans were left concerned after recent reports suggested the actor was diagnosed with cancer. However, the actor has now cleared the air and said that his words were misconstrued.

Chiranjeevi’s Cancer Awareness Campaign

Chiranjeevi had spoken about creating awareness during the inauguration of a cancer center. He emphasized the need for regular medical tests to prevent cancer. He also revealed that he had taken a colon scope test and non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. He said that if he hadn’t done the test first, it could have turned out to be cancer. He urged everyone to take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening.

Chiranjeevi Clarifies Misleading Reports

Chiranjeevi shared a long note on Twitter sharing how the false reports had left people scared and hurt. He clarified that he was diagnosed with non-cancerous polyps, which were removed in a timely manner. He criticized some media organizations for not understanding his message properly and publishing web articles saying he had cancer and survived due to treatment. This caused unnecessary confusion and led to many people being scared and hurt. He appealed to journalists to understand the subject before writing nonsense.

Reactions from Fans and Well-wishers

Chiranjeevi’s fans and well-wishers were relieved and happy to hear that he was fine. They dropped comments on his post expressing their support and best wishes. Some comments read, “That’s a great alarming tone Sir, Glad that you mentioned it – it will reach to crores of individuals,” “Thank God, we were worried” and “Long live Chiru sir.”

Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Projects

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline. On the personal front, he is set to become a grandfather as his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni, are expecting their first baby.

Conclusion

Chiranjeevi’s clarification on his health rumours has put his fans and well-wishers at ease. His message about cancer prevention through regular medical tests is an important one and should be taken seriously. We wish him good health and success in all his future endeavors.

Chiranjeevi health update Chiranjeevi cancer rumors Chiranjeevi’s statement on cancer diagnosis Fans react to Chiranjeevi’s health scare Chiranjeevi’s message to concerned fans

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Chiranjeevi dismisses reports of his cancer diagnosis: ‘Many people are scared and hurt’/