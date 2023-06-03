Cancer Diagnosis: Grail Introduces Cancer Diagnosis Revolution by Expanding Blood Test to Symptomatic Patients

Grail Expands Galleri Blood Test to Include Symptomatic Cancer Patients

Grail, a blood testing company, is expanding its commercial blood test, Galleri, to include symptomatic patients suspected of having cancer. The test aims to detect genetic fingerprints of cancer in the blood and offers a simpler and potentially less invasive diagnostic method.

Study Results

The results of the study conducted in collaboration with the University of Oxford showed a positive predictive value of 75.5% for the blood test in identifying potential signs of cancer in symptomatic patients. The test outperformed traditional cancer screening methods and showed higher accuracy for certain types of cancers.

Criticisms of the Blood Test

Critics of the blood test point out its limitations, including a false positive rate of 25% and a failure to detect cancer in 1 in 3 patients diagnosed by physicians. The cost of the test, which is nearly $1,000, also raises questions about its overall value and impact on patient care.

Grail’s Galleri Blood Test for Cancer Detection

GRAIL, LLC, a blood testing company, aims to detect cancer in its early stages through its commercial blood test called Galleri. The test searches for genetic markers of cancer in the blood and has been primarily used for screening asymptomatic individuals. However, Grail now seeks to expand its market to include patients who exhibit symptoms associated with cancer, such as abdominal pain or unexplained weight loss. By offering a simple blood test, Grail hopes to reduce the need for expensive scans or invasive biopsies as initial diagnostic methods.

Study on Symptomatic Patients

To determine the effectiveness of its blood test for symptomatic patients, Grail collaborated with researchers at the University of Oxford for a study called SYMPLIFY. The study enrolled over 6,200 individuals who had been referred for cancer screening by their doctors. Grail recently announced that its blood test identified potential signs of cancer in 323 participants, of whom 244 were subsequently diagnosed with the disease by physicians.

The results of the study indicate a positive predictive value of 75.5%, which measures the likelihood that a positive test result accurately indicates the presence of cancer. Grail’s test outperformed its previous study focused on asymptomatic individuals, which had a positive predictive value of 43.1%. The test also showed higher accuracy compared to some traditional screening methods like mammograms, which have single-digit percentages for positive predictive value.

Criticisms and Limitations

Medical professionals have expressed excitement about the potential impact of such blood tests in average-risk populations. The tests could serve as a powerful tool to aid in decision-making regarding further diagnostic workup for patients. However, critics of the blood test highlight its limitations. For example, the test produced false positives in 25% of cases, and it failed to detect cancer in 1 in 3 patients diagnosed by physicians in the study. Some researchers question whether the nearly $1,000 price tag of the test justifies its use.

Effectiveness of the Test

The effectiveness of Grail’s test varied depending on the stage of cancer. On average, the sensitivity of the test (its ability to correctly identify positive cases) was 66.3%. It was lower for stage I cancers (24.2%) and higher for stage IV cancers (95.3%). Grail’s test performed better in detecting upper gastrointestinal tract cancers, such as those affecting the pancreas, stomach, esophagus, and liver. In that subset of patients, the test’s sensitivity was 80.4% and the negative predictive value was 99.1%.

Future Plans

Grail intends to develop a new test specifically optimized for symptomatic patients based on the same core technology used in Galleri. The company aims to have the new test ready in months rather than years. However, the usefulness of blood tests for early cancer detection and their impact on overall patient survival remain subjects of debate among clinicians. Grail is currently lobbying for Medicare coverage for its test and continues to face uncertainty due to its recent acquisition by DNA sequencing company Illumina, Inc., which was subsequently ordered to divest Grail by antitrust regulators.

Grail blood test Symptomatic patients Cancer diagnosis Early detection Liquid biopsy

News Source : BioSpace

Source Link :Grail Expands Blood Test to Symptomatic Patients, Aims to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis/