“cancer diagnosis”: Hank Green, a popular YouTuber, discloses his battle with cancer | Science & Technology Updates

YouTuber Hank Green Diagnosed with Cancer

In a video posted on Friday, popular YouTuber Hank Green announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

Green, best known for running the Vlog Brothers channel with his sibling John, stated that he will soon begin treatment for the disease, which he described as one of the most treatable cancers. He added that it seems likely that his cancer was caught early and that the goal is a cure, though the procedure to get there is well known but unpleasant, referring to chemotherapy.

Green also explained how the diagnosis will impact his YouTube career and the frequency of his video uploads. His channels include Crash Course and SciShow, both of which are educational.

Many of Green’s 3.57 million subscribers on Vlog Brothers have left messages of support in the comments section, and the video of his cancer announcement has already been viewed over 1.8 million times in just seven hours.

Green co-founded the VidCon streaming convention with his brother in 2010, but it is now owned by Paramount Global. Shortly after his announcement video, it was announced that he will not be attending the convention scheduled to take place next month in Anaheim, California.

Source Link :YouTuber Hank Green reveals he has cancer | Science & Tech News/