“cancer diagnosis Hank Green”: Hank Green, popular YouTuber, discloses cancer diagnosis – National news

#HankGreen #cancer #diagnosis #YouTube #vlogger #National #health #support #community #strength #courage

Hank Green, a best-selling author and science vlogger, has revealed in a 13-minute video on his YouTube channel that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Green, who rose to fame alongside his brother John through their YouTube channel vlogbrothers and other projects, said he noticed enlarged lymph nodes, prompting a doctor to send him for an ultrasound which led to the diagnosis. He revealed he will begin chemotherapy and said his cancer had been caught early and had not spread. Green also asked for suggestions for “lighthearted” television shows, movies and video games to distract him during treatment.

1. Hank Green Cancer Diagnosis

2. YouTube Star Cancer Battle

3. Online Celebrity Health News

4. Social Media Influencer Illness

5. Hank Green Health Update

Source Link :YouTube star Hank Green reveals cancer diagnosis – National/