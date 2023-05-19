“Cancer diagnosis Hank Green”: NPR: Hank Green, a Popular YouTuber, Discloses Cancer Diagnosis

1. #HankGreenCancerDiagnosis

2. #CancerAwareness

3. #StayStrongHankGreen

4. #FightAgainstCancer

5. #CancerResearchMatters

YouTube



In a YouTube video, Hank Green, a well-known science communicator, author, and YouTuber, announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cancer.

Green recounted the story of his diagnosis, sharing that he did not expect the American healthcare system to move quickly. However, the tests came back positive for cancer, and he was diagnosed with a very treatable type of lymphoma. Green is hopeful that the cancer was caught early.

Green is known for his numerous creative projects, including podcasts and a TikTok account. He is unsure of how this diagnosis will affect his work, but he knows his audience will be supportive of him taking breaks. He also directed people to his newsletter, which will be easier for him to maintain during chemotherapy.

At the end of the video, Green made two requests of his audience: to not offer health care advice and to suggest movies, TV shows, and video games that are not emotionally heavy. He specifically asked for “really dumb things that could not make anyone cry.”

Here are a few suggestions for really dumb things that could not make anyone cry: