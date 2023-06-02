“cancer diagnosis in babies”: St. Jude and Mother’s Support Help Baby Overcome Cancer Diagnosis

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Making the Road Smoother for Children with Cancer

A childhood cancer diagnosis is a long and difficult road for any parent. However, organizations like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are making that road a little smoother for concerned parents. The hospital helps out children like Hannah who was brought to St. Jude’s by her mother Elizabeth when she was diagnosed with cancer.

With little knowledge about St. Jude at the time, Elizabeth took her three-and-a-half-month-old child to the hospital. This leap of faith turned into a 10-month battle for survival for Hannah to turn her cancer diagnosis around.

More than three years later, Elizabeth is thanking St. Jude and the people who support them for helping to save her daughter’s life. “It just means the world. St. Jude really saved Hannah’s life,” Elizabeth said. “And to see people come together and support them, it’s really life and death. It’s wonderful that we see people supporting such a wonderful organization.”

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The giveaway involves building a dream home in a specific location, and selling tickets at a set price. All of the proceeds from the ticket sales go to St. Jude to help treat children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Over the years, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has raised millions of dollars for the hospital.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is located in Aquarian Acres, a beautiful neighborhood in Shawnee County, Kansas. The home is built by Nies Homes, a local builder known for their high-quality construction and attention to detail. The home is valued at $560,000 and features a spacious open floor plan, a beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a luxurious master suite, and much more.

Why St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is Important

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world-renowned treatment and research facility for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The hospital was founded in 1962 by entertainer Danny Thomas, who believed that no child should die in the dawn of life. Since its founding, St. Jude has become a leader in the fight against childhood cancer, with a survival rate of more than 80% for the most common childhood cancers.

One of the reasons that St. Jude is so successful is that the hospital doesn’t charge families for treatment. This means that families can focus on their child’s health and well-being without the added stress of medical bills and expenses. In addition, St. Jude is committed to finding cures and treatments for childhood cancer, and conducts groundbreaking research that is shared with hospitals and research facilities around the world.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is an important organization that helps children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a great way to support the hospital and help ensure that children like Hannah get the treatment and care they need to survive.

