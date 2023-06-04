“cancer diagnosis lockdown fatigue”: Cancer diagnosis made for Northern Irish woman who initially attributed extreme tiredness to lockdown

Women in Northern Ireland with ovarian cancer are still being failed, new research by Target Ovarian Cancer reveals

Despite recent improvements in cancer care, women in Northern Ireland with ovarian cancer are still being failed, according to new research by Target Ovarian Cancer. The study found that women in Northern Ireland are less likely to receive the appropriate treatment for ovarian cancer than women in the rest of the UK, and are also less likely to survive the disease.

The statistics

The research found that only 41% of women in Northern Ireland with ovarian cancer are receiving the correct treatment, compared to 50% of women in the rest of the UK. This is a worrying statistic, as the correct treatment can mean the difference between life and death. Women in Northern Ireland are also less likely to survive the disease, with a five-year survival rate of just 36%, compared to 41% in the rest of the UK.

The reasons for the failure

There are a number of reasons why women in Northern Ireland are still being failed when it comes to ovarian cancer. One of the main reasons is a lack of awareness of the disease among both women and healthcare professionals. Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ as the symptoms are often vague and can be easily mistaken for other conditions. This means that many women are not diagnosed until the disease has already spread, making it more difficult to treat. Healthcare professionals need to be better educated about the symptoms of ovarian cancer so that they can diagnose the disease earlier.

Another reason for the failure is a lack of access to specialist care. Women in Northern Ireland are less likely to be referred to a specialist centre for treatment, which means that they may not receive the best possible care. Specialist centres have more experience in treating ovarian cancer and are more likely to offer the appropriate treatment. Women in Northern Ireland also have to travel further for treatment, which can be a barrier to accessing care.

The impact of the failure

The failure to provide appropriate treatment for women with ovarian cancer has a significant impact on their lives and the lives of their families. Ovarian cancer is a devastating disease that can cause physical and emotional pain. Women who do not receive the correct treatment may experience more side effects and may find it more difficult to cope with the disease. The impact on families can also be significant, as they may have to provide care and support for their loved ones.

The need for action

The research by Target Ovarian Cancer highlights the urgent need for action to improve the treatment and care of women with ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland. This includes raising awareness of the disease among both women and healthcare professionals, improving access to specialist care, and ensuring that women receive the appropriate treatment.

Healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland need to be better educated about the symptoms of ovarian cancer so that they can diagnose the disease earlier. This could involve providing training and resources to help healthcare professionals recognise the symptoms of ovarian cancer and refer women for further tests and treatment.

Improving access to specialist care is also important. Women in Northern Ireland should be referred to a specialist centre for treatment, where they can receive the best possible care. This may mean investing in specialist centres in Northern Ireland or providing funding for women to travel to other parts of the UK for treatment.

Finally, it is important to ensure that women receive the appropriate treatment for ovarian cancer. This may involve providing more funding for research into new treatments, or ensuring that all women with ovarian cancer are offered the best possible treatment based on their individual needs.

Conclusion

The failure to provide appropriate treatment for women with ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. The research by Target Ovarian Cancer highlights the urgent need for action to improve the treatment and care of women with ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland. This includes raising awareness of the disease, improving access to specialist care, and ensuring that women receive the appropriate treatment. With the right support, it is possible to improve the lives of women with ovarian cancer in Northern Ireland and give them the best possible chance of survival.

News Source : BelfastLive

Source Link :NI woman who thought extreme tiredness was due to lockdown diagnosed with cancer/