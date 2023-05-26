“cancer diagnosis”: Realization of her cancer diagnosis makes Esther Rantzen feel fortunate.

That’s Life! Presenter, Esther Rantzen Grateful for Long and Successful Life amid Battle with Age-related Macular Degeneration

Introduction

Esther Rantzen, the 82-year-old former That’s Life! presenter, is currently battling age-related macular degeneration, a condition that affects the retina and can cause vision loss. Despite her struggles with the condition, Esther remains grateful for having enjoyed a long and successful life.

Esther Rantzen’s Life and Career

Esther Rantzen is a prominent British journalist, television presenter, and campaigner who has been active in the media industry since the 1960s. She is best known for presenting the popular BBC television program, That’s Life!, which ran from 1973 to 1994. The show was a pioneering magazine-style program that covered a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, human interest stories, and investigative journalism.

Esther’s career has also seen her present other successful television programs, including the BBC’s Esther, which focused on mental health issues, and the ITV show, Hearts of Gold, which celebrated the work of unsung heroes in the community. In addition to her work on television, Esther has been involved in various charitable causes, most notably as the founder of the UK children’s charity, ChildLine.

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that affects the central part of the retina, which is responsible for providing sharp, detailed vision. The condition is most common in people over the age of 50 and is the leading cause of vision loss in developed countries. There are two main types of AMD: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular). Dry AMD is the most common type and accounts for around 90% of cases. It is caused by a breakdown of the cells in the macula, leading to a gradual loss of central vision. Wet AMD is less common but more severe and is caused by the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the retina, which can leak and cause scarring.

Esther’s Battle with AMD

Esther Rantzen was diagnosed with AMD in 2016 and has spoken publicly about her struggles with the condition. In an interview with The Mirror in 2018, she described how the condition had affected her life, saying, “I can’t drive anymore, I can’t read small print, and I can’t see people’s faces clearly.” Despite these challenges, Esther remains positive and determined to make the most of life. She has said that she is grateful for the many years she has enjoyed good vision and for the memories and experiences she has gained throughout her career.

Living with AMD

Although there is currently no cure for AMD, there are treatments available that can slow down the progression of the condition and help to preserve vision. These include injections into the eye, laser therapy, and the use of special lenses and visual aids. In addition to medical treatment, there are also lifestyle changes that can help to reduce the risk of developing AMD, such as eating a healthy diet, not smoking, and protecting the eyes from sunlight.

For people living with AMD, there are also various support groups and resources available to help them manage the condition and maintain their independence. These include low vision clinics, which offer advice and support on adapting to vision loss, and assistive technology, such as magnifiers and talking books.

Conclusion

Esther Rantzen’s battle with age-related macular degeneration serves as a reminder of the importance of taking care of our eyesight and appreciating the value of good vision. While the condition can be challenging to live with, there are treatments and support available to help people manage the condition and maintain their quality of life. Esther’s positive attitude and gratitude for her long and successful life are an inspiration to us all.

Cancer awareness Gratitude for good health Coping with cancer diagnosis Health and well-being Cancer support and advocacy

News Source : BristolLive

Source Link :Esther Rantzen says cancer diagnosis made her realise how 'lucky' she's been/