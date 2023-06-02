“cancer diagnosis test UK”: UK sees potential in multi-cancer blood test for faster diagnosis, says ET HealthWorld

New Blood Test Shows Promise in Detecting Multiple Cancers

A trial of a new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer has shown promising results, according to a study conducted by the University of Oxford. The Galleri test was found to correctly identify two out of every three cancers in patients who had visited their general practitioner with suspected symptoms in England or Wales. It also reportedly identified the original site of cancer in 85% of cases, making it the first large-scale evaluation of a multi-cancer early detection test for people who had presented to their GP for diagnostic follow-up for suspected cancer.

The SIMPLIFY study enrolled 6,238 patients aged 18 and older who were referred for urgent imaging, endoscopy or other diagnostic modalities to investigate symptoms suspicious for possible gynaecological, lung, lower GI or upper GI cancer, or who had presented with non-specific symptoms. Participants provided a blood sample, from which DNA was isolated and tested.

The high overall specificity, positive predictive value and accuracy of the cancer signal detected and cancer signal origin prediction that was reported across cancer types in the SYMPLIFY study indicate that a positive MCED test could be used to confirm that symptomatic patients should be evaluated for cancer before pursuing other diagnoses, said Brian D Nicholson, Associate Professor at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences and co-lead investigator of the study.

The most commonly reported symptoms leading to referral were unexpected weight loss, change in bowel habit, post-menopausal bleeding, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, pain, difficulty swallowing and anaemia.

The study was funded by US healthcare company GRAIL, which has developed the Galleri blood test, with support from NHS England, NHS Wales, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre. GRAIL’s earlier PATHFINDER study previously demonstrated that adding GRAIL’s MCED testing to the standard of care screening more than doubled the number of cancers detected compared with standard screening alone in adults with no symptoms or suspicion of cancer.

The findings of the SYMPLIFY study will be presented at the American Society of Oncology conference in Chicago this week. The new blood test could potentially expedite cancer diagnosis and help avoid invasive and costly investigations, providing a more accurate triage of patients who present with non-specific cancer symptoms. Earlier detection of cancer is vital, and this test could help catch more cancers at an earlier stage and save thousands of lives, said NHS national director for cancer Professor Peter Johnson.

The results of the study are encouraging as cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide. The Galleri test could potentially revolutionize cancer detection and diagnosis, allowing for earlier intervention and treatment. The NHS will be monitoring the results of the trial and may consider implementing the Galleri test as a standard diagnostic tool in the future.

