“cancer diagnosis UK”: UK sees hope in faster diagnosis with multi-cancer blood test

New Blood Test for Over 50 Types of Cancer Shows Promise in NHS Trial

A new blood test for over 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a National Health Service (NHS) trial in England and Wales. The Galleri test correctly revealed two out of every three cancers in people who had visited their GP with suspected symptoms. It also identified the original site of cancer in 85% of those cases, making it the first large-scale evaluation of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in individuals who presented to their GP for diagnostic follow-up for suspected cancer.

What is the SIMPLIFY Study?

The SIMPLIFY study enrolled 6,238 patients, aged 18 and older, who were referred for urgent imaging, endoscopy or other diagnostic modalities to investigate symptoms suspicious for possible gynaecological, lung, lower GI or upper GI cancer, or who had presented with non-specific symptoms. Participants provided a blood sample, from which DNA was isolated and tested.

Why is the Galleri Test Significant?

Most patients diagnosed with cancer in England and Wales first see a primary care physician for the investigation of symptoms suggestive of cancer. The Galleri test is significant because it could expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations. It could also help to catch more cancers at an earlier stage and save thousands of lives.

What are the Common Symptoms Leading to Referral?

The most commonly reported symptoms leading to referral were unexpected weight loss, change in bowel habit, post-menopausal bleeding, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, pain, difficulty swallowing and anaemia.

Who Sponsored the Study?

The University of Oxford sponsored the SYMPLIFY study and was responsible for data collection, analysis and interpretation. The study was funded by US healthcare company GRAIL – which has developed the Galleri blood test – with support from NHS England, NHS Wales, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre.

What are the Next Steps?

The findings of the SYMPLIFY study will be presented at the American Society of Oncology conference in Chicago this week. GRAIL aims to develop an optimised classifier for use in symptomatic patients with a suspicion of cancer based on the results of the study.

Conclusion

The Galleri blood test has shown promise in detecting over 50 types of cancer in people who had visited their GP with suspected symptoms. The test could expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations. It could also help to catch more cancers at an earlier stage and save thousands of lives. The findings of the SYMPLIFY study will be presented at the American Society of Oncology conference in Chicago this week.

